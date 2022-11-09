Lara Spencer looks incredible in cut-out dress in new photo from Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding The GMA star was one of the many guests at Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding

Lara Spencer has shared a gorgeous photo from her celebratory weekend, which saw her attend her co-star and good friend, Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding.

The GMA co-anchor took to Instagram to post a picture from the special day, revealing her gorgeous outfit in the process.

Lara looked fabulous in a leather black cut-out dress teamed with a statement necklace and earrings.

GMA's Lara Spencer's family life away from the spotlight

The actress styled her hair in a chic updo and rocked a smokey makeup look. The mother-of-two posed alongside her husband Richard McVey, and wrote alongside the image: "Fancy date night w my baby. Congrats to our newlywed pals @drjashton and Tom. What a night."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning couple," while another wrote: "You both look so great." A third added: "Couple goals."

Lara and her husband looked lovely in their wedding attire

Many more followers asked Lara who her dress was by, while Dr. Jennifer also replied: "Love you both! Loved celebrating with you! And … you looked stunning!"

Dr. Jennifer tied the knot to Tom Werner, and HELLO! were given exclusive wedding photos from their special day.

The ceremony - was also attended by Jennifer's GMA co-stars Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's wedding was stunning

Jennifer and Tom were joined under the chuppah - the traditional Jewish wedding canopy - by their children - Tom's son and two daughters, and JennIfer's son and daughter.

Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner, who officiated the ceremony, referred to the coupling as, “beshereth,” the Yiddish word for soulmate, and it was described as both "joyful" and "tearful".

Other famous faces in attendance on Jennifer and Tom's special day included Corey Gamble and Donna Karen. The TV medic looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with jewelry by Sue Gragg, and was styled by Lindsay Flores. Tom, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Lara and Rick were thrilled to be invited

After the ceremony, which was held at New York City's Harmonie Club, guests were transported to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

There, they enjoyed a candle-lit celebration, with champagne, caviar and a multi-course supper, followed by desserts and dancing. Tunes were supplied from the Elan Music band.

One emotional photo captured from their day shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple. Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic.

