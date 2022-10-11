Lara Spencer shares surprising bathtub selfie from inside her Connecticut home The GMA star had a surprise visitor in her bathroom!

Lara Spencer is incredibly down-to-earth and often shares snippets of her home life on social media.

MORE: Lara Spencer's bikini-clad selfie sends fans into a tailspin

The popular GMA star has a great sense of humor too, which was revealed in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the picture sharing site at the start of the week, the mother-of-two posted a picture from her bathroom inside her home in Connecticut, revealing that she had an unexpected visitor in there - her pet dog Riva!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's family life - all we know about the GMA star's brood

In the caption, she wrote: "Filled the tub. Went to get my robe. And came back in to see someone had a different idea..."

MORE: Lara Spencer spends romantic day by the water in new photos

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury foyer in her Connecticut home looks like a five star hotel

Along with her tongue-in-cheek post, Lara also offered fans a glimpse inside her stylish bathroom, which resembled a spa.

The presenter lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and daughter Katharine. She is also mom to son Duff, who moved out of his family home last year to attend college.

GMA star Lara Spencer shared a fun bathtub photo from her home in Connecticut

The TV star shares her kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

MORE: Lara Spencer's photo with daughter leaves fans in disbelief

MORE: Lara Spencer's photo of husband sparks major reaction

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the 53-year-old opened up about how grateful she was that Katharine was still at home - for now.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara with her beloved dog Riva

That's not to say she hasn't got a plan in place already. At the end of last year, the TV host confirmed her talented offspring had earned herself a place on the lacrosse team.

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote. "Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children. "The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.