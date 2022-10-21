Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie poses in a bikini as she shares message of body positivity The country stars are parents-of-three

Gracie McGraw has been often hailed by fans for sharing positive messages surrounding several issues, and her latest of body positivity was received no differently.

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughters show support after mother Faith Hill's latest news

The aspiring performer shared a pair of photographs of herself wearing a high-waisted blue polka dot bikini that emphasized her figure, topping it off with cat-eye sunglasses.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The true story behind how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fell in love

She added with it a message of body positivity, remarking upon how good being in the ensemble made her feel.

Gracie started off with a quote from Norah Ephron that read: "'Oh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was twenty-six. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and don't take it off until you're thirty-four.'"

MORE: 1883's Tim McGraw's never-before-seen baby and family photos send fans crazy

She continued: "I've never been comfortable in a bikini but I got this one for $10 and I’m feeling glorious."

The 25-year-old was immediately inundated with messages of praise and support, including from her sister Audrey, who simply wrote: "BEAUTIFUL."

Gracie inspired body confidence with photos of herself in a bikini

A fan said: "I don't look good in bikinis either because of my body. This gives me hope though. This suit fits you perfectly," while another also commented: "You look great and that is a wonderful fitting suit. Go get one in each color!"

The daughter of country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill recently opened up about a hit she suffered to her body confidence that she relayed on her Instagram Stories.

MORE: All we know about Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters' lives away from their Tennessee home

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares photos from weekend celebration

She overheard a conversation between two men behind her who were discussing why it was better to have a sexual encounter with a mediocre-looking woman, than a very attractive "skinny" girl, because they're not as difficult to please.

The challenging-to-hear talk about women, their weight, and their appearance was too much for Gracie to simply walk away from and not mention.

The Broadway upstart has been quite vocal about the issues she champions

She sounded off on social media and said: "To hear something like that, knowing which category I would fall into, and how my body would be spoken about is so disheartening," before adding: "Why are we still having these conversations about how attractive someone is because of their size?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.