Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey tipped to be the next big star after latest post The McGraw siblings are all incredibly talented!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters, who are all becoming successful in their own fields - from singing to acting.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

Most recently, the celebrity couple's youngest daughter Audrey, 20, took to Instagram to unveil some stunning new portraits that had been taken of her at home in New York City, where she moved to earlier in the year.

In the pictures, Audrey posed in a crushed velvet dress and styled her brunette hair in a chic updo.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

Comments from the photos included: "Hollywood's next big star," and "It's so sharp like a timeless era and part of history! Pretty cool!" Along with: "So beautiful Audrey, you go!"

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter disheartened after overhearing painful conversation

Audrey is an aspiring model and singer, and has showcased her talent on several occasions via her Instagram platform, where she has uploaded footage of her singing and playing the piano.

The 20-year-old is currently studying in NYC, where her older sister Gracie, 25, also lives.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daugher Audrey shared some gorgeous modelling photos

Gracie is incredibly talented at singing too, and also posts regular videos online of her showcasing her vocal skills.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter's striking new photo has fans fixated on same thing

SEE: Faith Hill looks so different with super short hair transformation

The 25-year-old is an aspiring Broadway star and has been building up a loyal fanbase on social media over the last year.

Tim and Faith's middle daughter, Maggie, 24, is more private than her siblings and isn't very active on social media, but is also a talented singer who was the lead in her band at college.

Faith and Tim are doting parents to daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

All three of the McGraw siblings are incredibly close and their parents couldn't be prouder.

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughters show support after mother Faith Hill's latest news

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey McGraw stuns in bathroom selfie

Tim previously spoke out about his daughters' bond, telling Country Countdown USA in 2016: "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different. They're so indIvidual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but the also want their sister to experience life."

Tim also joked that he is just as much of a child as his daughters, telling the publication: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.