Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie reveals epic Halloween transformation - her sisters react

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters are all about transforming themselves just in time for spooky season, and their middle child, Maggie McGraw, is the latest of the sisters to do so.

The 24-year-old totally transformed herself, making a twist out of a beloved and classic pair, and raised quite a reaction from her two sisters, Gracie and Audrey.

For her Halloween costume, she paired up with a friend to dress up as none other than Lindsey Lohan's Annie and Hallie from The Parent Trap, and she really committed herself to the bit.

Maggie took to Instagram to reveal the epic costume choice, fully clad in Camp Walden t-shirts with their classic dark green collar and sleeve hems, plus of course, she and her friend were sure to put on red hair wigs.

The two added their own hilarious adult twist to the sisters, and the first photo sees the two in their wigs and Camp Walden uniforms posing at a bar with hefty glasses of white wine on their hands.

Another photo sees them posing just like Lindsay did at age eleven when she filmed the classic Nancy Meyers film, down to the Timex watch and heart locket.

The two executed the look perfectly

What's more, the two did not just one transformation but two, dressing themselves up in bright yellow lace dresses and posing just like Lindsay yet again, down to the hand gestures and expressions.

The final transformation was by way of photoshop, and they edited themselves perfectly onto a bus stop advertisement of the movie.

Maggie recently tranformed herself yet again as she debuted bangs

"Annie and Hallie get [expletive] up," Maggie captioned the photo, and her two sisters raved about the looks, with Gracie commenting: "You guys look just alike!!" and: "I am crying," plus Audrey writing: "Oh my god," as well as: "The last one HAHAHAH."

Other followers of Maggie wrote: "Finally, a sequel I can get behind," and: "Can't stop laughing," as well as: "So so good I'm obsessed."

