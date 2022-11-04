Julia Roberts' surprising personal connection to Tim McGraw revealed The Pretty Woman star is the aunt of Emma Roberts

Julia Roberts is very close to her family, especially her actress niece Emma Roberts, who welcomed her first child with now ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020.

Of course, this means that the Pretty Woman star now also dotes over her grandnephew, Rhodes, but Julia isn't the only famous face that is a feature in the almost two-year-old's life – country music star Tim McGraw plays an important role too.

Tim is actually the godfather of Rhodes after forming a close relationship with Garrett over the years.

The duo became firm friends after working together on 2004's Friday Night Lights and 2010's Country Strong.

"He's somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor...," he told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show back in 2021.

"I've known him for a long time," Garrett added. "We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son.

Tim and the father of Emma's baby, Garrett Hedlund, are former co-stars

"So, I got to first experience him as a father — in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one — but then we did Country Strong together, and we've remained such close friends and, you know, I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were one, three and five."

Revealing how Tim became Rhodes' godfather, Garrett explained: "After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, 'I'm the godfather.' So, how can you argue?"

Emma and Garrett share a little boy together

Garrett and Emma revealed in August 2020 that they were expecting a baby boy after her mother, Kelly Cunningham, let the news slip when asked by someone on Instagram if her daughter was expecting, Kelly simply replied: "Yes".

Emma and Garrett were together for three years before calling it quits in January. Since their split, they have maintained an amicable relationship while co-parenting Rhodes.

