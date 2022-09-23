Lorraine Kelly looks incredible in the perfect leather pencil skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly is ready for the weekend and her fabulous, fitted leather skirt is just the thing that her fans love to see.

The ITV presenter looked so trendy in her fitted khaki leather pencil skirt and matching buttoned-up short-sleeved top. The 62-year-old brunette posted a preview of her outfit on Instagram, revealing her eye-catching choice of accessories: sparkly silver jewellery and a nude pointy high heel.

Lorraine kept her beauty look simple with luminous nude hues, a glossy lip and burgundy nails.

Lorraine's leather look wowed

The mum-of-one captioned her Instagram photo with the message: "Today's outfit - skirt @sosandar and top from @nobodyschild #khaki #autumn", and fans were delighted to find out where they could shop the look.

One fan replied: "Spot on! Tempted to get this. You looked fab." Another agreed Lorraine looked "fabulous," adding "green really suits you" with a red heart emoji.

A third fan simply wrote: "LOVE that skirt!" You can shop Lorraine's leather panelled pencil skirt from the new collection at Sosandar – it is available in five colours and in sizes 6 to 20!

Leather Panelled Pencil Skirt, £154, Sosandar

For knitwear lovers, Lorraine's soft collared khaki ribbed top is available to shop at Nobody's Child for £39. It will look just as nice tucked into casual jeans if the leather look isn’t your style.

Ribbed Knit Collared Top, £39, Nobody's Child

Lorraine seems to be loving Sosandar's latest collection because on Thursday she debuted a chiffon midi length tired animal print dress from their new drop.

