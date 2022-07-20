Lorraine Kelly rocks feminine tea dress in the brightest colour - and it's flying off the shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous in florals to present her namesake ITV show on Wednesday, bringing the glamour to daytime TV in a Finery London dress.

The 62-year-old star delighted fans on Instagram as she posed backstage in the feminine frock. Refined with a tea silhouette, Lorraine's midi dress was doused in pretty pink florals, framed with a flattering v-neckline and angelic cropped sleeves - a stunning summery addition to any seasonal wardrobe.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals what it's really like inside Wimbledon's Royal Box

"Today's dress @finerylondon - thanks @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup #fashion," Lorraine penned on Instagram, thanking her glam team for her early morning transformation.

The Scottish star accessorised with a pair of punk pink heels, styling her brunette tresses into a sleek, straightened look. Lorraine added a touch of blush, lashings of mascara and posy pink lip to complete her ageless beauty glow - and fans were obsessed.

Lorraine's fans couldn't get over her pretty floral frock

"You look SENSATIONAL," commented one fan, as another sweetly shared: "So pretty and love shoes too!"

"Gorgeous in pink," penned a third fan, leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis beneath Lorraine's post.

We love all the well-thought-out additions to this elegant dress, from the under bust seam details to the ruching at the shoulders, which bring everything together beautifully. It'll go especially well with a denim jacket and trainers, don't you think?

Since Lorraine debuted the fabulous dress, it's started flying off the shelves, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up the £49 frock which is only available in a handful of sizes.

Finery Cecile Floral Dress, £49, John Lewis

If you're not quick enough to snap up Lorraine's highstreet treasure, but still want a fresh floral spin on your style, Finery's 'Cecile' dress also comes in sunshine yellow.

Finery Floral V-Neck Dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

Lorraine has been looking more confident and radiant than ever recently, rocking some seriously striking colours and fabulous fits from her enviable wardrobe.

In her HELLO! column, the star previously shared her desire to get fit after feeling "miserable" with her lifestyle.

She said: "At the start of this year, a size 14 was becoming far too tight, but more importantly, I was feeling lethargic and tired all the time. I knew I had to do something to get back to the size and shape I am supposed to be and when I am at my happiest and healthiest.

"I achieved a personal milestone this week and managed to fit back into my size 10 trousers," she shared.

