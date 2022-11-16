Pregnant Stacey Dooley is a lime green dream in striking neon mini skirt

Georgia Brown
Stacey Dooley rocked a stunning lime green suit from John Lewis on Tuesday, showing off her blossoming baby bump in a fitted neon mini skirt.
BBC broadcast journalist Stacey Dooley is just weeks away from her due date, but that hasn't stopped the pregnant star from rocking a series of seriously stunning looks recently.
The mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, took to Instagram on Tuesday to debut a striking new look. Rocking a vampy thigh-skimming mini skirt and oversized blazer, Stacey's blossoming baby bump looked incredible in the ultra flattering fit - and wait 'til you see the colour.
"The Grinch is shaaaaking," Stacey captioned her post, making a nod to her electric green two piece that she rented from John Lewis' new rental service.
Her auburn hair complemented the lime-hued set perfectly, framing her delicate features in a sleek choppy bob. Sporting her signature chunky gold hoops, Stacey amped up the glamour with an oversized gold choker - and doesn't she look fabulous?
Stacey's blossoming baby bump could be seen beneath her suit
The pregnant star slipped into a pair of glitzy checkerboard pumps to complete her festive evening wear. "(Pieces already in circulation over continuously buying brand new is where I'm at)," Stacey added.
"This outfit is avail[able] from John Lewis rental service they've recently launched… enjoy!" Fans were floored at the former Strictly champion's dreamy getup.
"Wow Stace, is it possible for you to not look good?!?" asked a fan, as another penned: "The whole aesthetic," followed by a string of clapping emojis.
"Slaycey Dooley," quipped a third fan, while several others flooded her post with heart eye emojis.
John Lewis is the latest high street retailer to adopt a more sustainable approach to fashion. An advocate of slow style and a renowned vintage fashion queen, Stacey has long been a trailblazer when it comes to switching up her looks with second-hand garments.
The retailer said: "Our new rental range makes designer womenswear more affordable than ever. With our curated selection, including new designer brands and must-have John Lewis collections, you can easily refresh your look, without it costing the Earth."
