Stacey Dooley stuns fans in plunging black blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley's suit collection just keeps getting better and better. The Strictly Come Dancing star stunned fans on Monday night when she wore a plunging black number by Gucci.

RELATED: Stacey Dooley has fans in disbelief with major fashion moment

The presenter was attending The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and made sure to stand out in her daring ensemble. Stacey revealed that the suit was second-hand and originally from the 90s, and we are loving her vintage vibe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off DIY hair transformation

Sharing the look to her Instagram, she could be seen posing with a friend outside the event, both directing peace signs at the camera.

MORE: Stacey Dooley causes a stir in slinky silk dress

Stacey wore her signature orange locks in a sophisticated up-do, accessorising with gold hoop earrings and a pastel green manicure. Her makeup was just as flawless, consisting of a brown smokey eye, lashings of black mascara and a dark nude lip.

Stacey Dooley stunned fans on Monday evening

She added a pair of strappy, open-toe black heels, perfectly complimenting her sleek ensemble. Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one gushing: "Beautiful photo ladies you both look amazing," while another added: "Looking good girl".

Although Stacey's suit may be one of a kind, we have sourced this super similar blazer from Reiss, perfect for pairing with trousers and skirts this party season.

Paige Blazer, £250, Reiss

The 34-year-old has definitely been causing a stir with her looks as of late, and recently revealed a striking new hairstyle.

Stacey shared a video in which she showcased incredible corkscrew curls, with half pinned up away from her face. "Straight hair is obvs now dead to me," she wrote in the caption.

Stacey wowed her fans with her hair transformation

Former Strictly star Kevin Clifton - who has been dating Stacey since the start of 2019 - was among the first to comment. "So cool. I love it. I really fancy you," he wrote, adding flame and love hearts emojis.

Stacey's former Glow Up co-star Dominic Skinner told the presenter, "You're giving me Flashdance vibes and I'm so here for it!"

DISCOVER: Stacey Dooley's fans can't stop obsessing over her bag after latest post

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.