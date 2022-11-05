Christina Aguilera dons PVC coat to revisit iconic past outfits The Dirrrty singer looked as sensational as ever!

Christina Aguilera has always looked perfect with an incredible set of glamorous and daring outfits in her wardrobe.

During the week, the talented songstress sat down with Allure to revisit some of her incredible looks, but it was the outfit that she was wearing that grabbed a lot of attention. Christina looked as phenomenal as ever as she donned a daring lime-green PVC coat, and she paired it with a gorgeous shirt that featured a skull and perfectly hugged her figure, highlighting all of her curves.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares glimpse inside enchanted garden

One of the first looks featured was the one in the Dirrty video, which featured an unbelievably short mini-skirt and crop top. Speaking about the outfit, the singer explained that it was a conscious choice as she wanted to "rebel" at the time.

"Breaking down some of my most iconic music videos with Allure," she shared in the caption. "So fun looking back on some of my favorite mems!"

Fans were blown away not only by the trip down memory lane, but by Christina's current look, as one complimented: "She is looking so bomb these days."

Christina looked incredible in both the past and the present

A second added: "The album that was FUNDAMENTAL," while a third penned: "You always did what you wanted to do, that's why you became such a strong, healthy and powerful woman."

A fourth enthused: "An icon, a living legend, they better give you your flowers NOW!!!" and a fifth said: "Can we please talk about how beautiful you look?! ALWAYS ON POINT."

Christina blew fans away earlier in the week as she unveiled the most mind-blowing Halloween costume we'd ever seen, taking inspiration from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride.

The singer could be a supermodel!

The singer turned up the heat as she wore a full blue shaded catsuit with an intricate beaded bridal gown featuring a very high slit that hugged her curves.

The look complemented her lavish Halloween party in her massively decorated home, and also her fiancé Matthew Rutler, who dressed as her accompanying love interest, Victor.

A series of pictures she shared featured incredible glimpses into her family home and the other costumes her friends wore.

However, the guitarist's attention was only centered on Christina in the photograph she posted as she sipped on her drink and gazed at the camera.

