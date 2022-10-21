This plus-size satin dress from ASOS is trending right now - and it's a must-have for party season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're on the hunt for a new dress to wow in this party season, look no further. This plus-size satin dress is trending right now on ASOS - and we're obsessed.

The navy midi features an ultra-flattering plunge neckline, with elegant puffed sleeves and a pleated satin finish. We can't get enough of the twist-back detailing, and it's the ultimate dress for evening events this winter.

The Lovedrobe Luxe Plus pleated dress is available to shop in sizes 18-32. But if you love it you'll need to snap it up fast, as we expect it to sell out.

Lovedrobe Luxe Plus pleated satin midi dress, £105, ASOS

Navy is a shade we see trending year after year during party season, and the timeless design means you'll want to reach for it all year round. We love how the dress cinches at the waist for a flattering silhouette while still being super sophisticated, making it a great option for work Christmas parties, events, or girls night's out.

We recommend teaming the satin frock with a pair of gold strappy heels, gold jewellery, and a sparkly clutch to elevate the glam evening look, or opt for nude flats and a longline coat for an effortlessly elegant ensemble. Amazing!

Hurry! Grab the trending plus-size dress in time for party season while you still can.

