14 plus-size sequin dresses to add some sparkle to your wardrobe

Party season is coming, and we're so ready to pull out our favourite sparkly dresses ready for the festivities. Sequin dresses have been trending for some time now, and with so many dazzling plus-size pieces to choose from, we just can't get enough of the trend.

Whether you're on the hunt for a flattering LBD for your winter night's out or showstopping maxi dress for your Christmas party, take a look at our edit of the best plus-size sequin dresses to shop now to bring a touch of glam to your winter wardrobe.

Plus-size sequin dresses

Plus-size velvet sequin dress, £103.20, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's Plus collection is filled with classy dresses that love for party season, with sizes ranging from 18-24. Our favourite is this velvet mini with sequin embroidery. So glam!

Curve wrap sequin dress, £55, ASOS

ASOS's Curve range offers sizes from 18-30, with so many party pieces to choose from this year. This pink wrap sequin dress is so sparkly - and it would make the perfect Christmas day dress.

Plus embellished sequin dress, £250, River Island

If you're on the hunt for an elegant evening dress for party season, look no further than this stunning embellished maxi frock.

River Island Plus cowl neck sequin dress, £65, ASOS

Everyone needs an LBD for the festive season, and this cowl neck sequin dress is just perfect your next winter night out.

Plus-size mesh sequin dress, £107.40, Oasis

If a more subtle take on the sequin trend is what you're looking for, you've found it in this watercolour mesh midi dress with mesh sleeves.

Plus sequin dress, £79.20, Coast

Coast always has a great selection of party dresses, with their plus range spanning from size 18 to 26. The plunging V-neck teamed with the waist-cinching belt make this navy sequin mini dress an ultra-flattering showstopper.

Lovedrobe Luxe plus sequin smock dress, £89, ASOS

This gorgeous smock dress is covered entirely in sequin embellishments - and wait until you see the back.

Plus sequin dress, £89.99, Mango

The embellished sequin detailing on this Mango dress is just stunning, and it's one you'll be reaching for all year round.

Little Mistress sequin wrap dress, £65, SimplyBe

Be prepared to turn heads in this figure-hugging sequin dress from SimplyBe.

Plus oversized sequin dress, £40, Boohoo

This oversized silver mini dress is the ultimate party dress. So sparkly!

Curve sequin collared dress, £35.99, New Look

Available up to size 32, this collared sequin mini is so pretty with its collar and wrap design.

Plus sequin shirt dress, £14.99, H&M

Wow! H&M have stepped it up this party season with their sequin dresses - and this pink shirt mini is flying off the virtual shelves.

Sequin dress, £34.99, H&M

This chic sequin dress from H&M is going straight to the top of our wishlist!

Curve embellished sequin wrap dress, £59.99, Yours

Yours clothing is designed to be super flattering, with sizes up to 32 available to shop. This wrap midi is giving us all the festive feels - and we're obsessed!

