Helen Flanagan wears show-stopping corset and we're blown away

Helen Flanagan looked incredible on Tuesday evening as she went on an evening out. Dressed to impress, the star wore a dazzling lace corset by House of CB, and she teamed it with a pair of light denim ripped jeans and heels. Gorgeous!

With her hair tousled and immaculate makeup and jewellery, the mother-of-three never looked better. The £89 style is known as the 'Mila'. The website description says of the style: " Mila is cut from a romantic rose lace, woven from delicate flowers and trimmed with the softest satin. It features a sweetheart neckline with lightly padded underwired cups for gentle lift and support and a longer length waist nipping corset that's ultra flattering. Adjust the satin straps to ensure the perfect fit."

All sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest. If it's a little out of your price range, Urban Outfitters have a similar style for £45.

Former Coronation Street star Helen felt like a million dollars in the outfit. She said: "Love this corset from @houseofcb, my body has changed since finishing nursing Charlie but I felt confident and nice in this."

A few days ago, Helen shared that she was thinking ahead to a special family milestone that will take place next month.

Helen's corset:

Mila Rose Laxe Underwired Corset, £89, House of CB

The star revealed that her youngest daughter will be going to school for the first time alongside her big sister, posting a photo of herself and her daughters, with the youngsters in their matching school uniform dresses, and Helen in a stunning mini-dress.

The Manchester-born actress shares her three children with fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Out From Under Modern Love Corset, £45, Urban Outfitters

The couple announced their engagement in 2018 after nine years together and welcomed their first baby in 2015. During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Helen hinted that the duo may tie the knot in 2023.

