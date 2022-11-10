Helen Flanagan delights fans as she poses up a storm in fabulous pink bikini The star was in Scotland

Helen Flanagan is no stranger to a fabulous look and it was no different on Wednesday when she was caught rocking a vibrant pink bikini for a recent family getaway.

The actress, 32, was a vision as she shared a brand new reel from her time in Loch Lomond, Scotland with her three children, Matilda, seven, Delilah, four and Charlie, one.

In one incredible moment from the video, the former Coronation Street star could be seen rocking the most incredible pink bikini as she played in the pool with her little ones.

Captioning the post, she penned: "I love @cameronhouselochlomond it has a special place in my heart as I used to love coming here when I lived in Glasgow x happy times happy memories x best weekend with my family #giftedstay."

Helen shared the sweet video on Instagram

The fabulous swimwear featured a stylish leopard print pattern and had chunky gold hoop embellishments on the straps. In one sweet moment with her son, the doting mother could be seen cuddling up with the toddler in the middle of the pool.

Other touching clips showed the family enjoying time in the most lavish hotel room as Matilda was caught on a plush caramel sofa with her head down, reading.

Youngest daughter Delilah could also be seen in the sweet video beaming from ear to ear as she sipped on a large cup of, what appeared to be tea during a big family breakfast.

The actress was so content with her little one

Friends and fans of the family were quick to rush in with comments on the heartwarming update. Laura Anderson penned: "Gorgeous, you’re such a good mummy."

One fan added: "Omg these clips." A second said: "The most stunning place," alongside three red love hearts.

This wasn't the first fans saw of the star's idyllic escape as on Saturday the former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant shared a stunning photo alongside Matilda.

The mother-daughter duo looked so beautiful

Helen wore a fabulous ensemble for the snap, comprised of a white glittery miniskirt with a fluttery feathered hemline and a matching silk shirt in the same shade.

Daughter Matilda was perched on her mother's la and looked every inch a princess in her pretty pink gown which was covered in love hearts.

