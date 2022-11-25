Frankie Bridge is no stranger to blowing fans away with her fashion, and on Friday the star really grabbed attention with her sizzling ensemble.

The Loose Women star could have been a supermodel with her daring look as she wore a slinky dress that featured two daring cut-out sections along her back. She paired her bold look with a striking pair of silver boots – and they looked so glam! Her stylish tresses carried blonde highlights and struck a playful pose to showcase the outfit.

"Fridays are always my faves @loosewomen," she beamed in her caption, finishing the post off with a blue heart emoji.

Fans were enchanted by the look and were quick to share their thoughts, as one posted: "This dress is everything," and a second enthused: "Do you ever look anything besides PERFECT?!"

A third commented: "Just so gorgeous and smokey hot," and a fourth was blown away by her footwear as they added: "LOVE the boots," alongside a string of flame emojis.

Many other followers just posted strings of flame and surprised face emojis to share their love.

Frankie looked sensational in the dress

The singer loves a cut-out dress and when she walked the red carpet at the ITV Palooza event, she looked sensational in her daring cut-out look.

The 33-year-old looked mind-blowing in her black, cut-out gown which showed off her incredibly toned stomach and arms. The mother-of-two wore her hair in a lightly curled style and shoulder-grazing earrings were the perfect accessory.

She shared a sassy video on Instagram in the look where she showed it off in its full glory and fans were quick to shower her with compliments.

Many said she looked "incredible" while many others opted to post the flame emoji to show their appreciation for the striking outfit.

