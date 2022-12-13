Gisele Bundchen looks fabulous in eye-catching metallic gown as she steps out at glitzy event The supermodel has an incredible sense of style

Gisele Bundchen has enjoyed a glamorous start to the week - and she certainly turned heads too!

The supermodel stepped out on Monday night to attend a jewelry store anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, looking fantastic in a metallic gold dress.

The mother-of-two wore a floor-length gown featuring a form-fitted bodice with cut-out panels. She accessorized with gold jewelry, heels and a clutch.

Gisele and Tom announced their separation at the end of October but have remained on good terms and are putting co-parenting their children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 11, first.

What's more, the supermodel even responded to Tom's recent birthday message to their son, replying with a love heart emoji and liking it too. Tom also hinted that he would be spending Thanksgiving with Gisele still as he opened up about his holiday plans ahead of the annual holiday.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, alongside co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, Tom said: "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me, and my career is unbelievable."

Gisele Bundchen looked fantastic in a gold gown on the red carpet in Brazil

He added: "And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be," he said.

Tom is also father to 15-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele and Tom Brady have remained on good terms following their split

In October, Tom and Gisele announced their split after 13 years. The NFL player took to Instagram with a statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

