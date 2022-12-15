Loose Women's Jane McDonald looks fabulous in knee-high boots for woodland photo The 59-year-old Cruising with Jane McDonald presenter looked lovely

Jane McDonald delighted her fans with a fun and festive photo on Thursday, looking lovely in a casual ensemble during a woodland stroll.

SEE: Jane McDonald's weight loss secrets revealed

The Loose Women presenter, 59, rocked a pair of beige chinos paired with knee-high boots, adding a touch of glamour to her cosy get-up. The standout piece was her velvet Christmas cardi in a rich burgundy hue, peppered with featuring snowflake motifs. The Cruising with Jane McDonald star wrapped up warm by layering her statement jacket over a red knit.

WATCH: Jane McDonald makes emotional return to Loose Women

Loading the player...

She styled her bouncy brunette locks in her go-to voluminous blow-dry and flashed a beaming smile at the camera as she struck a pose on the cold winter’s day.

MORE: Loose Women's Jane McDonald shares heartbreaking detail from late partner's proposal

The TV favourite captioned her Instagram photo: "Next week I'll be sending out my Christmas newsletter - which includes an exciting announcement! (If you haven't already signed up for my newsletter you can do so on my website!)"

Jane's devoted fans rushed to send her their best wishes for the festive season. "Merry Christmas Jane and a very Happy 2023," one wrote, while another shared: "Looking forward to your letter Jane. Love and blessings."

Jane looked joyful in a fabulously festive cardigan and burgundy boots

Jane recently delighted her loyal fans when she announced she was busy filming for a new TV show.

Sharing a snap of herself in front of a Christmas tree: Jane wrote: "Feeling very festive as I’m filming for @ITV's Christmas Carols show! Watch it this Christmas Eve on ITV1."

The presenter’s followers were quick to react, sharing their excitement. One wrote: "Oh that’s the best news. Christmas isn't Christmas without Jane McDonald".

The Cruising with Jane McDonald star has a new TV show in the pipeline

Jane certainly has reason to celebrate since she recently announced that her niece had recently given birth to a baby boy, who she very sweetly named Ed after Jane's late fiancé Ed Rothe, who died last year.

DISCOVER: Jane McDonald rocks gorgeous sequin bodysuit following epic performance

Speaking about the family's new arrival, Jane said: "He's just the light...he's just so beautiful, I can't believe it. My niece Katie has had a little boy and they've called him Ed. I'm so in love, I didn't know you could feel that".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.