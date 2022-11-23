Jane McDonald's weight loss secrets The former Loose Women panellist likes to keep fit

Singer and presenter Jane McDonald is known for her energy and sparkling personality but it took her some time to find the ideal diet for her lifestyle.

Luckily, a few years ago, ITV asked her to appear on reality show Sugar-Free Farm, where her eating habits got a serious overhaul – and she dropped two dress sizes!

Speaking to The Mirror in 2016, Jane spoke about the experience and its effects.

Reflecting on her typical diet before taking part in the programme, she said: "I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I'd just eat microwave meals.

"What made me so angry was when I found out just how much added sugar there is in pre-prepared food. It’s literally in everything. I'd been consuming it for years, without even knowing it."

After taking part in the show, which saw Jane and other celebrities including The Chase's Mark Labbett and actress Jennifer Ellison detox from sugar and learn to cook healthy recipes, the former Loose Women panellist dropped from a size 12/14 to an 8.

Jane gave her diet an overhaul

Jane revealed: "We had to cut out alcohol, cakes, biscuits, convenience food… everything. The hardest thing for me was missing red wine. Oh, I love my wine! But now I've completely cut down on it, and only have a glass once a week. That's a HUGE deal for me!"

These days, the 59-year-old is as slim and stylish as ever and recently, her fans were delighted for her when she expressed her delight over her family's new arrival.

Jane returned to Loose Women last week, where she had some touching news to share with viewers.

The star is so stylish

During her appearance, she revealed that her niece had given birth to a baby boy, who she very sweetly named Ed after Jane's late fiancé Ed Rothe.

Speaking about the family's new arrival, Jane said: "He's just so beautiful, I can't believe it".

