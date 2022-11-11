Jane McDonald is effortlessly beautiful in flowing dress for serene beach photo The Loose Women star is on the move once again!

Jane McDonald is not one for staying still and has entertained fans from nearly every corner of the globe, and on Friday she shared a serene photo with them.

Taking to her social media, the former Loose Women star looked effortlessly beautiful as she posed on the rocks by the seaside, with the waves crashing around her. Jane gazed soulfully out across the waters as the sun set around her. And as ever, her wardrobe was impeccable as she modelled a gorgeous flowing dress for the serene moment.

The presenter stunned in a lavish pink number that featured dots of blue, pairing the item with sandals and a white sun visor to protect her eyes from the sun.

"A stunning end to a fabulous week of filming!" she captioned the breathtaking shot.

Fans went wild in the comments, as one complimented: "Lovely photo! You are so talented-look forward to your shows & when you are on Loose Women! Glad you had a good time filming."

A second commented: "Beautiful image of a beautiful lady," and a third wrote: "We've missed you. Talented lady, love your singing and presenting. Wishing you health and happiness."

Jane looked gorgeous as she enjoyed her surroundings

A fourth added: "You make us all feel sooooo relaxed!!" while a fifth pondered whether she was on the Cypriot coast. We can't wait to find out!

Last week, Jane wowed when she wore a long, flowing black-and-white dress to keep her cool, teaming it with sandals, a white wide-rimmed hat and sunglasses.

The Loose Women star always looks sensational

She wore her long brown hair loose and makeup natural as she smiled at the camera. The star was sitting on a wall, with what appeared to be a vineyard behind her.

Jane's fans rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous Jane… looking relaxed and sophisticated. I hope [you're] enjoying filming… can't wait to see what [you're] up to with these new adventures. No doubt will be absolutely amazing."

Another added: "Oh just sensational once again where ever you are it looks just amazing." A third responded: "Love your outfit Jane. Looking forward to seeing where you are filming!"

