Jane McDonald looked the picture of elegance once again this week, she shared a new photo from an exotic location. The presenter and singer didn't share where the snap was taken, but she clearly wasn't in her native Yorkshire!

The former Loose Women panellist wore a long, flowing black-and-white dress to keep her cool, teaming it with sandals, a white wide-rimmed hat and sunglasses.

She wore her long brown hair loose and makeup natural as she smiled at the camera. The star was sitting on a wall, with what appeared to be a vineyard behind her.

She captioned the picture: "Filming in another gorgeous location today!"

Jane's fans rushed to compliment her, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous Jane… looking relaxed and sophisticated. I hope [you're] enjoying filming… can't wait to see what [you're] up to with these new adventures. No doubt will be absolutely amazing."

Another added: "Oh just sensational once again where ever you are it looks just amazing." A third responded: "Love your outfit Jane. Looking forward to seeing where you are filming!"

Filming in another gorgeous location today! pic.twitter.com/r9FimZhPdN — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) November 1, 2022

Jane looked stunning in the new snap

A fourth fan understandably pleaded: "Please can you tell us where you get your outfits from. They are always lovely. So stylish."

Last week, Jane's fans were delighted when the star responded to tongue-in-cheek rumours that she was taking on a new government role.

The star shared an image on Twitter that showed Jane beaming and looking radiant in an off-the-shoulder blue jumper.

Fans always love Jane's style

Created in response to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle, the picture featured the 10 Downing Street logo and said: "The Rt Honourable Jane McDonald MP appointed Secretary of State for cruise ships and entertainment."

As she posted a picture, Jane commented: "This is hilarious! A number of people have got in touch to congratulate me on this - just to confirm that it isn’t real. Someone put it on social media as a joke!"

The former The Cruise star's fans went wild for the concept as well as her sense of fun. One commented: "You'd have my vote!"

