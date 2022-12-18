Victoria Beckham rocks outfit we never expected her to wear - and fans have the same reaction Well that's a look we never expected Victoria Beckham to rock...

Victoria Beckham's smouldering pout has become synonymous with her ultra-elegant image. She even described her stoic facial expressions as her "armour" and a "responsibility to the fashion world" - so it's always a surprise to see her showing her true character.

On Sunday, the wife of David Beckham lit up Instagram with a rare photo from her childhood. Looking the picture of excitement, a young Victoria donned a snowman suit complete with a twee tartan scarf and top hat reminiscent of the iconic Christmas film The Snowman.

The former Spice Girls star beamed at the camera, bearing a huge smile and she raised her arms above her head. "Check me out!!" wrote Victoria.

"The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! Kisses xx VB," she captioned her post. Victoria's 30.4 million strong fanbase on Instagram had quite the reaction to her rarely-seen grin - though it's not what you might think.

Victoria shared an adorable photograph from her childhood

Several fans couldn't help but notice how similar Victoria looked to her 20-year-old son Romeo, and we have to agree it's uncanny.

"You and Romeo are twins," wrote one fan, while another shared their confusion: "Thought that was Romeo!"

"Spice girl energy from the very beginning," read another playful comment. "Too cute VB, looking just like Romeo here!"

Victoria shares an incredibly close relationship with her four children, though she's most often likened to her mini-me daughter, Harper Seven.

Victoria is often likened to her children Harper and Romeo

Earlier this month, VB hosted an intimate cocktail party at her flagship Dover Street store to celebrate the festive season, where she was joined by her trendy 11-year-old daughter.

Channelling her mother's sartorial prowess, Harper rocked a black netted dress that had a graduated hem. Keeping it funky, she added a pair of yellow trainers and looked in great spirits as she posed happily with her mother. So cute!

