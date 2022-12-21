Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey dresses up as Cher for family's latest epic theme night They have gone all out for their transformations

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have reunited with their three girls for the holidays, and they sure know how to go all out for the season now that they are all together!

MORE: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

Their weeknight dinners have been quite entertaining to say the least, hosting near-nightly theme parties during the week before Christmas.

The couple, who married in 1997 and live in Nashville, Tennessee, have three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, who recently turned 21.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie debuts new hair look

Loading the player...

MORE: GMA3 experiences major change as ABC's David Muir takes charge

For their latest theme night, the last for the season it appears, they definitely went out with a bang, landing on "Icons" for their costumes.

The youngest McGraw sister opted to dress up as arguably one of the most iconic of icons, none other than Cher, and from the abs to the long black hair, she had it all to truly nail the look.

The 21-year old took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse into her glamorous costume, looking just like the star – and her mom – wearing Cher's signature crossed halter neck crop top in a lilac color with feathers throughout it, paired with skin tight black, bell-bottom pants bedazzled in white rhinestones.

She did a great portrayal

Her older sister, Gracie, dressed up as the one and only David Bowie, while their father seems to have dressed as Elton John, and Faith as a Greek goddess, while others in attendance portrayed the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Dolly Parton.

MORE: Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is so grown up in rare photo - and wait 'til you see her hair!

MORE: Savannah Guthrie stuns Today co-stars after first look at new career move

The McGraw family has gone all out for every single one of their theme nights, and have given their costumes and dinners their all.

Everyone seemed eager to participate

Other categories throughout the festive week have included The Godfather, the 1920s, and portraying the characters of Hulu's The Great, which depicts the lives of Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia throughout Russia in the 18th century.

The family's fans have been thoroughly impressed with their dedicated, taking to the comments section under Gracie's post about their The Great night to write: "OMG, the McGraws reality show would be something to see," and: "This is why I love you," as well as: "You all are so awesome! Thanks for sharing!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.