Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie unveils unforeseen family makeover in candid snippets The two are also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's family holiday traditions continue with their massive transformations for their dinners, including full costumed parties.

For their latest go at it, they all decided to go for a very specific reference, channeling the characters of the Hulu show The Great.

The country stars were joined by their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, in their period-appropriate get-ups, consisting of many wigs and powdered faces.

While Tim kept his change minimal, Faith went for a full Russian-era curled white hair do, while Gracie opted for a pair of glasses with her gender-swapped black wig and blazer with a waistcoat and tails.

Gracie provided more of an insight into their night, which not only featured a very delicious and meticulously prepared dinner, but also dessert courtesy of Maggie.

She had prepared bird's milk cake specially for the evening, and her older sister definitely had some fun by slapping her other sisters with the cream, while ending up with a good dose of it on her face herself.

The McGraw family took on the guise of the characters from The Great

"To be honest, to be honest, it is pretty delicious," she said in a clip that Audrey took in which she could be seen scooping up some of the cake with her finger, leaving her sister in hysterics.

She captioned her post with: "Our theme dinner from Friday night was @thegreathulu. If you haven’t watched it yet , you absolutely MUST as it is one of the most well done shows I have seen in years.

"Maggie made [bird's milk] cake and as you can see we (I) had lots of fun with it. And then I was being [expletive] because @audreymcgraw didn't want cake on her dress. Being an older sister is fun sometimes," she continued, which Audrey clarified in the comments was meant to actually protect their mom Faith's dress.

This is one of their many recent holiday party transformations

Gracie ended by saying: "Also Maggie is incredibly strong and it is slightly scary. HUZZAH!"

