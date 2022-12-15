We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby is recently back after giving her children a holiday they'll never forget, as they went skiing together in the French Alps.

On Thursday, the This Morning presenter shared a stunning photograph, stylised as a postcard, as she posed in a dazzling piece of skiwear that was emblazoned with white stars and black outlines, as she fixed the goggles on her daughter, Belle. As ever, the mum-of-three hid her daughter's face, but the youngster looked so sweet in a Perfect Moment puffer coat.

The pair were stood in front a series of picturesque chalets, as Holly revealed all about their dream getaway.

"Back after a dreamy escape to the snow for [skiing emoji]," she penned. "The beautiful #chaletgriffonner was our home for the last few days.

"Thank you @hunterchalets for looking after us… so special, memories to cherish for life. Special mention to Ella, Flora and Daisy for being kind and brilliant and Craig… holy moly that man can cook!!!!"

Fans were blown away by the picture-perfect snap, as one commented: "The chalet and ski suit are [heart emoji]," while a second added: "Hope you had a fabulous time it sounds like you got lost in fondue."

Holly and her family were in the French Alps

A third wrote: "Wow I bet it was magical merry Christmas to you and yours," and a fourth said: "Hope you didn’t lose anything in the fondue! Have a very merry Christmas when the time comes."

Holly's skiwear really stole the show, but thankfully the design is available on much more than just the suit itself, and we've tracked down the perfect turtleneck jumper to keep you warm.

The item features the same star design, however, it does cost £270.

Perfect Moment wool turtleneck jumper, £270.00, Mytheresa

Holly always has the best festive fashion and earlier this month, she impressed in a stunning red embroidered Christmas jumper. Made in a gorgeous Santa red, it came with a statement collar that was embroidered in white.

Holly's caption read: "The temperature has really dropped this weekend, with snow on the way apparently which I’m delighted about.

"What I'm not so enamoured with is the performance of layering everyone up to leave the house. I mean hats, gloves, scarfs, thick socks, I'm sweating before I've even reached the door, but there is something so sweet about seeing the kids wandering about in the cold like little snowmen."

