Loved Holly Willoughby's leopard print mini dress? It's finally back in stock but it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Widely known in the fashion world as a neutral and cropping up on the runway every season, leopard print has many loyal fans and none more so than Holly Willoughby.

Most recently she stepped out to host This Morning wearing a leopard print mini dress by sustainable British fashion brand Albaray - cue an internet meltdown.

Holly wore the leopard print mini dress in September

Featuring a high-neck collar with long sleeves and finishing just above the knee, the figure-skimming cut is so flattering we immediately wanted it for ourselves, and it was no surprise when the mini dress sold out almost instantly.

Fast forward a couple of months and it’s now been restocked at Marks & Spencer - just in time for Christmas party season.

Albaray animal print mini dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

The versatile piece could be styled in so many ways. We love it with trending knee-high boots or heeled ankle boots, and Holly looked so chic wearing hers with suede court shoes. We’d even accessorise with a pair of white trainers during the summer months.

If you want to get your hands on the Albaray dress, you’ll have to be quick, it’s already selling out fast. Can’t find your size in stock? It’s also available at John Lewis in limited sizes.

Retailing for £79, it’s made from the softest viscose and designed to last you season after season. Ideal then that leopard print never goes out of style.

Albaray also has a midi version with added ruffles in stock at M&S - another piece that’s perfect for your upcoming party events this December.

Albaray animal print midi swing dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.