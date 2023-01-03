Stacey Solomon reveals beautiful baby bump in green jumpsuit - maternity goals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We still can't get over the fact that Stacey Solomon is a) pregnant, and b) coming to the end of her pregnancy!

The gorgeous Loose Women star shared the news with her huge Instagram following a few days after Christmas and we're so happy for her.

On New Year's Day, many people shared their 2022 highlights on social media and the mother-of-four was no different. She uploaded a video that featured her year's highlights, including her wedding and also discovering she was with child. In one slide, the blonde beauty was wearing a sparkly green jumpsuit, emphasising her blossoming bump.

Stacey didn't tag the brand she wore, but we've found a lookalike style that you may like, keep scrolling!

On Friday, the 33-year-old hinted at her due date alongside a stunning new baby bump photo.

Get the look!

Go baby Khaki maternity high neck sleeveless jumpsuit, £41.25, Club L London

The former X Factor star posted a gorgeous portrait featuring her husband Joe Swash and their "new pickle," which is due this time next month. In the heartwarming snap, the Tap To Tidy author looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a grey Calvin Klein bra. Joe, 40, meanwhile, looked overjoyed as he gently held Stacey's hand and stared adoringly at his wife's bump.

Bursting with excitement, Stacey captioned her photos: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji] When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

Mrs Hinch's bestie, who is already a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose - memorably took to her Instagram feed to first share a touching video where she presented her husband with a positive pregnancy test.

In the caption, she wrote: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

We can't wait to see what she has!

