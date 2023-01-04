Louise Redknapp commands attention in daring leather look and knee-high boots The singer shared a BTS glimpse

Louise Redknapp is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion, and on Tuesday, the star proved her style credentials yet again.

Over on Instagram, the Eternal songstress posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself rocking an all-brown leather ensemble featuring a gorgeous slinky dress with a thigh-high split, an oversized leather coat, matching leather gloves and jaw-dropping knee-high leather boots.

Louise, 48, elevated her look with a radiant makeup palette consisting of warm beige eyeshadow, flawless, dewy skin and pops of iridescent highlighter.

In terms of hair, the mother-of-two styled her choppy blonde tresses into a side parting with added texture running through the lengths.

"A little look behind the scenes… [heart emoji] xxx," Louise wrote in the caption.

Louise looked flawless

Fans were quick to heap praise on the hitmaker, with one writing: "Simply stunning Louise," whilst a second gushed: "Stunning with a capital STUN."

"Loving the matrix look," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Wow absolutely stunning, you go girl, deffo still got it!!"

Louise's love of fashion led her to collaborate with women's brand, Peacocks. Speaking about the collaboration, the singer said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."

The singer boasts a stylish wardrobe

And when it comes to her favourite thing about the edit, the celeb quipped: "From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in my edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night.

"I'm all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks."

Ahead of Christmas, Louise put together the perfect party edit with Peacocks, sharing some of her favourite pieces on Instagram. Amongst the stunning items from her edit, the mother-of-two included a snap of the most gorgeous see-through tie-neck blouse.

