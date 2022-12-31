Louise Redknapp is never anything less than fashionable, and the star showed it as the year drew to a close in a stylish outfit.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the Eternal singer wowed in a daring sheer top covered in white polka dots. She had teamed her killer look with a black puffer coat as she looked sultrily into the camera. Louise had her short hair hanging loose, just touching the tips of her shoulders and she looked so glamorous with her makeup.

"Who's ready for a super magical 2023," she teased in her caption, finishing the image off with a heart emoji.

She then shared a black-and-white photo of the same outfit, showing that she also had a pair of black hotpants teamed with the outfit.

The stylish look really showed off her svelte figure, and she finished it off with a striking star earring.

Louise often stuns her fans with her stylish looks and earlier this month she impressed with a behind-the-scenes video of herself shooting a truly gorgeous black glitter dress with a matching cardigan.

Louise looked so glam!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has had a successful line with Peacocks for just over a year now. Speaking about the collaboration, the singer said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."

And when it comes to her favourite thing about the edit, the 48-year-old quipped: "From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in my edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night.

"I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks."

