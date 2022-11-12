Carol Vorderman poses up a storm in cosy winter ensemble Carol Vorderman poses up a storm in cosy winter ensemble

Carol Vorderman looked sensational on Friday when she posed up a storm in a cosy winter ensemble that showed of her incredible figure.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Countdown host, 61, shared a selection of photos from her morning on ITV's This Morning, wearing a long-sleeved green cardigan from Karen Millen, that featured a chunky leather zip running down the middle and was cinched in at the waist with an oversized black belt.

Captioning the post, the presenter penned: "A Friday morning well spent back at @thismorning with my DATE BUSTER friend @gylesbrandreth, @alisonhammond55, @dermotoleary & @johntorodecooks."

The star added a pair of tight black trousers to the ensemble, as well as a gorgeous pair of calf-length boots from Guess. As for her hair and makeup, Carol had her newly lightened tresses styled in soft curls.

Carol took to Instagram

Her elegant makeup look was comprised of brushes of chestnut eyeshaddow, fluttery false eyelashes as well as touches of rosy blusher and soft pink lipstick to match.

Friends and fans of the star were quick to rush in with their sweet words in the comments section.

One fan penned: "Wow green suits you. Robinette Hood." A second replied writing: " I watched it, great show you and Gyles make a good team."

The pair were beaming

A third penned: "Looking Absolutely gorgeous as always Carol," alongside a string of love heart and flame emojis. A fourth simply added: "Beautiful."

The star appeared on the show with Gyles Brandreth, who certainly pulled out all the stops for Remembrance Day as he was captured posing for a fun snap in Carol's post wearing a woolly jumper adorned with 34 crocheted poppies.

The star was also captured with Alison

The doting mother also posed alongside beloved This Morning host Alison Hammond for a quick close-up selfie, as well as TV chef and husband of Lisa Faulkner, John Torode.

