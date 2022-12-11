Jamie Lee Curtis supported by fans as she tears up in conversation about her sobriety journey The star has been sober for over twenty years

Jamie Lee Curtis is not one to shy away from sharing anything from her bold opinions to intimate aspects of her personal life, particularly accomplishments she is most proud of.

Though sobriety is a deeply personal – and for some very tumultuous – journey, the actress is very proud of hers, and detailed why in a new interview.

Speaking for Variety's annual Actors on Actors series, the Halloween lead sat down with fellow Hollywood star Colin Farrel to reflect on both their craft and personal lives.

On the topic of her future legacy, she touched on addiction and alcoholism, and couldn't help but get emotional and tear up a little when detailing her own experiences with it.

"Being sober is going to be a legacy, for sure, because you are stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family," she said, with Colin quickly raising his hand as he identified with her point, himself also being sober for over ten years.

She admitted: "For me, sobriety is the greatest… it will be the single greatest thing I do if I stay sober," getting choked up as she said so.

Jamie was candid about her sobriety journey

"I mean, without question," she maintained, adding that: "Because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction. So for me, sobriety is sobriety first, always."

The star was promptly supported for opening up by fans and celebrities alike, with Selma Blair, who has also opened up about her journey with sobriety, taking to the comments section to write: "The truth. Thank you. The enormity of generational alcoholism is tragic."

The actress was 41 when she got sober

Other fans further supported the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress by writing: "This talk was better than most films I’ve seen this year!" and: "Seeing her go into an emotional flashback is so heartbreaking… Compassion for survivors, victims, and relatives is so important," as well as: "Thank you for this - much needed for many of us who struggled for years with alcoholism in the family."

Jamie has been sober since 1999, having had an opiate addiction for ten years.

