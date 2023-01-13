Victoria Beckham’s new slinky dress seriously divides fan opinion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the beautiful Victoria Beckham shared a stunning image of herself on Instagram wearing a sumptuous green dress from her own fashion collection.

The draped style had wide lapels and lots of graduated layers and we just love the colour! VB teamed it with black high heels and a matching green bag. With her shades and flowing hair, she looks incredible.

The 48-year-old captioned her outfit post: "AVAILABLE NOW ON VICTORIABECKHAM.COM AND 36 DOVER STREET. #VBPSS23 in NYC! This is one of my favourite pieces from my Pre Spring Summer 2023 Collection and carefully blends two classic silhouettes to create a unique sleeveless midi dress.xx VB."

The 'Trench Dress in Bottle Green' costs £1,290 and is selling out fast online. The website says of the style: "A piece that brings two key silhouettes together, the Trench Dress draws details from classic trench coat designs to create a unique sleeveless midi dress – note the belted waist, back yoke and crossing lapels. A favourite piece of Victoria’s this season, it’s made from a superfluid, soft crepe fabric, with high-shine. The bottle green shade is universally flattering, pairing perfectly with elegant strap heels, or this season’s bright pink boots, if you want something a little more statement."

Fans were divided by the new dress though, remarking that the style appeared to come with a lot of access fabric. One follower wrote: "No thanks. Too much fabric." Another added: "Too much material flapping about, but nice colour." A third quipped: "Sadly I think you lose the shape of your figure in the design/fabric x" and a fourth concluded: "Don't like this one... Too much going on."

Victoria's dress:

Trench Dress in Bottle Green, £1,290, Victoria Beckham

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but we think it's a great transitional style that could carry one through the seasons - especially if you add a blazer or biker jacket.

