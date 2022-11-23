Katie Holmes' astrology necklace has a secret twist – and it’s 30% off for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Katie Holmes has mastered simple-but-chic statement dressing, from her dreamy winter coats to her layered jewelry - including her cool Baublebar necklace with a secret twist.

And right now the 18k gold plated necklace, which is regularly priced at $128, is 30% off with the Black Friday discount code: BB30.

KATIE LOVES: Astro 18K Gold Necklace, $89.60 with code BB30 (WAS $128), Baublebar

The Dawson's Creek star’s 17-inch gold box chain Astro Necklace is actually double-sided, so you can decide which side to show off depending on your mood! On one side there's an enamel astrological chart, and on the other, there’s a more elaborate version in gold with tiny gem accents.

Katie, above, layered the Astro necklace with three more BaubleBar necklaces that are on sale, too: the Gia snake chain (sale price: $61.60) – as seen on Jennifer Lopez – as well as the paperclip style Mini Hera (sale price: $29.40) and the Lane necklace (sale price: $54.60) featuring pretty cubic zirconia accents.

AS WORN BY JEN ANISTON: Mini Alidia ring, $18 (WAS $48), Baublebar

SHOP NOW

Of course, BaubleBar jewelry, which is hypoallergenic and certified nickel-free, is popular with not just Katie, but also more stylish celebrities.

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle famously love the stackable Mini Aldia rings, too, and they're also on sale!

So whether you want to layer your BaubleBar necklaces or stack your rings, it’s a combo that’s guaranteed to look amazing - it’s A-list-approved.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY SALES:

Coach just dropped a huge Black Friday sale - including JLo's favorites

Shop the best early Black Friday sales from your favorite retailers

Meghan Markle's blush plus more A-list faves in Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday beauty sale

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.