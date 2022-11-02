Katie Holmes rocks daring all-leather look for solo NYC outing

Jenni McKnight
Katie Holmes rocked a bold all-leather outfit for an NYC outing on Tuesday without her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes left little doubt over her style credentials when she rocked a bold all-leather look in NYC on Tuesday.
The Dawson's Creek star turned heads while walking in Midtown, dazzling onlookers in a gold-buttoned, oversized shirt that featured elongated sleeves that fell just below her manicured hands. She added a pair of flared pants in matching fabric and some metallic silver pointed-toe heels.
Keeping her look sleek, Katie accessorized with a black top handle leather bag with gold hardware and wore her dark tresses down in loose waves.
Her natural beauty was evident to see, with her flawless complexion highlighted by dewy skin and a slick of eyeliner.
Katie's solo outing comes after she enjoyed a date night with her Grammy-nominated musician boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, at the Studio Museum in Harlem's Annual Gala, dedicated to celebrating the work of the museum in uplifting African artists and Black art.
Katie earned major style points in her double-leather look
She turned heads again with her style choice, opting for a metallic gold mini dress in a wrinkled and ruffled fabric. It featured dramatic sleeves, a ruched neckline, and a waist-cinching effect that let her skirt flare out to add some shape.
She topped it off with a chocolate brown clutch and tied her hair up, posing alongside Bobby, who wore a sharp navy blue suit.
Katie and Bobby have made several fashionable outings together, whether it's with their street style or on the red carpet, including a recent show-stopping turn at Paris Fashion Week.
Katie is dating musician Bobby Wooten III
The couple were first romantically linked when they were photographed kissing and walking hand in hand back in April 2022 during a stroll through New York City's Central Park, as well as a visit to the Guggenheim Museum.
They made their red carpet debut just a month after with an appearance at the Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios, where Bobby presented an award to former Talking Heads band member David Byrne, who he has previously worked with.
