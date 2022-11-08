Katie Holmes grabs the spotlight in risqué see-through diamond-covered dress The mom-of-one couldn't have looked more elegant

"Dripping in elegance" was a phrase that Katie Holmes certainly brought to life on the carpet for the CFDA Awards that took place on Monday in New York.

The actress was styled by Jonathan Simkhai and wore a look from his Spring Summer 2023 collection, a dress that had her dripping in jewels.

Covered completely in diamond tones and sparkling in the flashing lights, it featured a knitwear style that draped across her figure.

The dangling jewels at the hem swayed as she walked the carpet with Jonathan by her side, and the see-through detailing almost felt risqué, pairing it with nude underwear.

Katie kept her hair tied up in a bun with a dark red lip, matching minimal jewelry, and a silver clutch alongside strappy heels, and she looked quite the picture of perfection.

Fans went wild on a photograph that the designer shared on social media as one wrote: "Yowza," and another commented: "She is always perfect," while a third added: "Soooo sickkkkk," as many simply dropped flame emojis.

Katie looked radiant in her dripping dress at the CFDA Awards

The Dawson's Creek star no doubt has been captivating her followers with her fashions lately, ranging from her elegant carpet looks to her chic streetwear styles.

Katie exemplified more of the latter when she rocked a bold all-leather look while out and about in New York last week.

She wore a gold-buttoned, oversized shirt that featured elongated sleeves that fell just below her manicured hands, adding a pair of flared pants in matching fabric and some metallic black pointed-toe heels.

Keeping her look sleek, Katie accessorized with a black top handle leather bag with gold hardware and wore her dark tresses down in loose waves.

The actress was just as capable of styling out an all-black casual leather look

Her natural beauty was evident to see, with her flawless complexion highlighted by dewy skin and a slick of eyeliner.

