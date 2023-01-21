Alison Hammond looks unreal in zebra print blouse in the most amazing colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alison Hammond is always a delight to have on our screens, and the star brought even more joy this week in her gorgeous animal print look.

The ITV presenter looked stunning as she hosted Friday's episode of This Morning wearing the vibrant green zebra print blouse, which she teamed with a pair of black leggings and loafers to complete the ultra-flattering ensemble. Thankfully, Alison's look is still available to shop from Live Unlimited London, but you'll need to hurry.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Zebra Print Longline Shirt, £65 and Faux Leather Leggings, £38, Live Unlimited London

The animal print blouse features a longline hem that's so flattering, and it's available in sizes 12-18. We recommend teaming the shirt with a pair of black leggings like Alison to complete the daywear look, or opt for a pair of leather trousers and boots for a stylish winter ensemble.

The 47-year-old looked so glam in her buttoned-up blouse, accessorising simply with a pair of large gold hoops. She styled her brunette locks in voluminous curls, and Alison's makeup was on point with a stroke of eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, and a touch of rosy blush, finished with a glossy nude lip. Amazing!

Celebrity stylist David O'Brien took to Instagram to share a snap of Alison's latest look, and fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the effortlessly stylish ensemble. One commented: "Love this shirt!" Another added: "Looking fab Alison."

Fellow This Morning presenter Josie Gibson also commented on the post, writing: "Stunning".

Earlier this week, Alison made the exciting announcement that she will be hosting this year's EE BAFTA 2023 Awards later this month, alongside actor Richard E. Grant.

The star announced: "I'm so excited to be hosting this year's EE Bafta Film Awards with THE Richard E Grant. We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only."

NOW SHOP

15 best plus-size clothing brands for women

14 best flattering plus-size coats for your winter wardrobe

Best plus-size wedding guest dresses for winter

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.