Alison Hammond takes on new presenting role in major career update The This Morning presenter has landed a big gig at the awards event…

Alison Hammond has taken to social media to share a huge career announcement with her fans and many were quick to heap praise on the TV star.

The This Morning presenter shared on her Instagram Stories that she, along with actor Richard E. Grant, will be hosts for the EE BAFTAs 2023 which are taking place next month.

WATCH: Alison Hammond's fans are wowed by her ageless appearance

Loading the player...

The official announcement read: "And your hosts for the #EEBAFTAs 2023 are the one and only Richard E. Grant and all round TV icon, Alison Hammond!

"We're also thrilled to announce that Vick Hope and Ali Plumb will be bringing you all the action from our legendary red carpet. We're already counting down the days to Sunday 19th February."

MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she's struggling on This Morning amid family woes

MORE: This Morning's Josie Gibson's hospital dash with son Reggie revealed

Alison received many congratulatory messages from fans

Alison is clearly thrilled with the new gig and couldn't resist re-sharing a number of congratulatory messages from her loyal followers. One post that was re-shared by Alison featured official portraits of the hosts along with the caption written by a fan that read: "What an iconic duo chosen to host! Well done @bafta," followed by a series of clapping-hands emojis.

Another follower posted BAFTA's announcement to their Stories with a number of GIFs dotted on the post, including one which read: "Yass!" and another which read: "Proud of you!"

Meanwhile, Alison shared her excitement herself in a statement. "I'm so excited to be hosting this year's EE Bafta Film Awards with THE Richard E Grant," she began.

The star will act as a host at the event to be held next month

"We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only."

Academy Award-winner Richard said how lucky he felt to be announced as a host for the glitzy event: "I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year's films."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone's talking about.