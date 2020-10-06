Kate Hudson gives glimpse inside her stunning home gym - and we're obsessed The star is a mum-of-three

With a home gym like hers it's no wonder Kate Hudson loves working out!

The Fabletics founder showcased her sensational exercise space in her palatial LA home and it's amazing!

Kate, 41, shared a glimpse of the bright room complete with a mirrored wall, treadmill, TV, weights wall, trampoline, and pretty much everything else you need for a full-body workout, on Instagram story, and it may just make you want to get up and get moving.

MORE: Kate Hudson poses in underwear inside vintage-inspired bedroom

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson tries to do yoga in her underwear with hilarious results

In the gym selfie, Kate is crouched down and appears to be midway through a tough, Tracy Anderson workout routine.

"Back on the TA method kick!" she wrote across the photo. "Yesssss see you on the dance floor," she added.

Kate also tagged her activewear clothing line, Fabletics, and showed off her pretty impressive abs in a cropped top and trousers too.

MORE: Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

GALLERY: 18 epic celebrity home gyms which will inspire you to workout

We want Kate's workout space

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star works hard to stay in shape and credits a multitude of regimes for her fit physique.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

But the one thing she says makes the biggest difference to her body is Pilates.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares photo of daughter Rani crying and fans can relate

Kate's bedroom is vintage-inspired

"Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than Pilates," she told the publication.

As for Kate's diet? It might surprise you that she doesn’t obsess over what she eats.

"When people talk about dieting, I’m just like, OMG, relax," she added. "If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like once a week where I’m not thinking about it.

"I want to indulge. I want to do things that are not necessarily healthy sometimes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.