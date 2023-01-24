Holly Willoughby's makeup artist reveals dramatic brow transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has become somewhat of a style icon when it comes to her daytime TV outfits, with fans rushing to recreate her glamorous This Morning looks and snap up her high street finds.

The Dancing on Ice presenter's influence doesn't stop at fashion, however. Her flawless complexion and enviable beauty glow often leave her fans (us included) desperate to source her makeup must-haves. Luckily, Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill recently lifted the lid on exactly how she creates the star's fluffy full brows - and the process is surprisingly simple. Check out Holly's brow routine in the video below…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's secret to perfect brows revealed

Loading the player...

The clip, which was shared via Holly's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram page, showed the blonde beauty getting her glam on in the makeup chair. The caption read: "Holly’s makeup guru @patsyoneillmakeup shares the products and tricks she uses to create perfectly face-framing brows."

So, how does Patsy create those perfectly-carved brows that also look effortless and natural? The secret lies in a simple product called Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil.

Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil, £33, Cult Beauty

This buildable eyebrow tool combines powder, pencil and wax brow products to help create the look of fuller, defined brows, while its triangular shape allows you to sculpt with broad strokes using the flat edge of the pencil, as well as filling in fine lines with the pointed tip.

According to Patsy, it's always best to work with what you've got. "I would aim to honour your natural brow shape if you want a classic timeless look."

To ensure Holly is always screen-ready, Patsy finishes up her brows with a clear wax or mascara. She said: "One sweep will keep all your brows in place and give a clean finished look. On days where you don’t have any time for any brow love and attention, one sweep of a brow mascara wand across your brows will do wonders!"

West Barn Co Soap Brows, £12, Lookfantastic

Holly's post comes just after she enchanted Dancing on Ice viewers in a breathtaking Cinderella gown. The stunning frock featured a stunning floral detail on the shoulder, with a flattering sweetheart neckline.

While you may not be rushing to recreate Holly's billowing ballgown moment, the next time you watch Holly on your TV, you'll know how to recreate her flawless face-framing brows!

