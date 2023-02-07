11 most jaw-dropping BRIT Awards outfits of all time: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner & more All the best photos from Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and more iconic stars

It's officially that time of year! That's right, the BRIT Awards are almost upon us and we cannot contain our excitement about seeing some show-stopping looks on the red carpet. Across the years, we have seen some incredible outfits hit the annual awards show, with stars including Victoria Beckham, Harry Styles and Adele seeing their names go down in the fashion history books following the event.

While last year's fashion line-up at the BRITs might hard to beat, we're expecting the crème de la crème of the music sphere to have a good crack at it. Watch the BRIT Award 2022 highlights below to see just a snippet of memorable looks from across the years...

From Valentino to Vivienne Westwood, Gucci to Armani Privé and so many more brands we know and love, discover which labels crafted epic ensembles donned by the stars to the BRITs from the inception of the famous ceremony.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles was a retro vision in a patchwork Gucci suit as he attended the BRITs in 2022. Sourced from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, the two-piece featured large lapels, wide-leg bottoms, a brown and cream seventies-inspired colour palette and a double-breasted silhouette.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham made a splash at the BRITs in 1997 as she stepped on stage in a cream micro skirt and matching bikini top. In what has come to be one of the Spice Girls' most iconic performances, the set was made even more memorable thanks to bandmate Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress.

Geri Horner

Speak of the devil! Geri Horner (then Halliwell) gave VB a run for her money in the fashion department with this truly unforgettable look. The item featured a flag of the United Kingdom printed on the front and made headlines around the world. The historical style moment is now remembered as one of the most iconic pop moments of the 1990s and has become synonymous with notions of Girl Power and Cool Britannia.

Adele

The 2022 BRITs were all about Adele. The star graced the red carpet in Armani Privé, donning a beautiful black velvet and tulle dress by the fashion house which was swept off her shoulder and culminated into a dramatic train behind her.

Dua Lipa

A certified It-girl, Dua Lipa once again proved her unparallel sartorial status in Vivienne Westwood. The designer, who sadly passed away last year, custom-made a look for the singer in 2022 that fused the brand's signature corseted style with a contemporary mustard yellow twist. The mini number was complete with a draped asymmetric silk train, purple faux croc ghillie platforms and Westwood's pretty yet punkish three-row pearl choker.

Prince

Prince collected the award for Best International Artist at the BRITs in 1985 and made a style statement for the momentous occasion. The late singer wore a bronze and silver brocade suit with a frilled white ruff. A fuchsia pink cape crafted from ostrich feathers adorned his shoulders, successfully marrying feminine and masculine sartorial sensibilities.

FKA Twigs

If there's a chance to debut an edgy, deconstructed outfit, then FKA Twigs will take full advantage of the moment. The singer arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards serving up dandy decadence in custom Ed Marler and Victorian-era gold earrings from London-based antique jewellery store Bentley & Skinner. She styled her hair in straightened, tangerine-tone e-girl highlights, adding a modern element to her frills and furbelows aesthetic.

Griff

Another darling of both the music and fashion industries, singer Griff turned out a daring fashion moment in checkerboards. The musician, who was styled by Kamran Rajput, glimmered in the piece which boasted pearl straps, a floor-length silhouette and a voluminous fit. The incredible dress was designed by Central Saint Martins graduate Anthon Raimund – we love a star who supports emerging talent.

Lady Gaga

I mean, how could we not include Lady Gaga in this round-up? The singer-turned-actress magnificently commanded attention in a triple-tiered gown at the BRITs in 2010. She wore a Francesco Scognamiglio cape with a Philip Treacy headpiece, going home as the biggest winner of the night with awards for Best International Breakthrough Act, Best International Female Solo Artist and Best International Album for The Fame.

Cher

Yet another fashion veteran, Cher served up pure razzle dazzle at the event in 1999. The singer wore a micro dress crafted from a be-glittered silver fabric with spaghetti straps and side slits, pairing the nineties piece with some velvet trousers and an off-the-shoulder fur-trimmed black bolero.

Kylie Minogue

Last but not least, Kylie Minogue exuded femme fatale flair in an uber mini dress featuring a cream backdrop, a corseted bodice, fine straps and rigid boning as she performed at the BRITs in 2022. The piece was teamed with some knee-high silver boots, adding some glamour to her aerospace aesthetic.

