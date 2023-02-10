Helen George turns up the heat in slinky little black dress The Call the Midwife star is currently starring in the UK tour of The King and I…

It's no secret that Helen George is the ultimate fashionista and on Thursday, the actress was spotted enjoying a fun night out in a sultry little black dress.

The Call the Midwife star, 38, was seen sporting the strappy satin gown, in a photo shared by one of her castmates from her current stint in the UK tour of the King and I, as they partied the night away after their opening night in Marlowe.

Helen was a vision in the update and was seen sitting front and centre for the photo surrounded by the group.

The cast enjoyed drinks after their opening night

She wore her long newly transformed brunette locks down in natural waves and accessoried her glamorous look with a chunky gold bangle.

The star is playing Anna Leonowens in the production, which sees her transform every night into a slew of beautiful dresses - some of which weigh up to 40 pounds!

Talking about her role on the show with, Alex Jones, on The One Show earlier this year, she said: "I've been really lucky with it, it's such a classic musical as well and a role I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play. The dress weighs 40 pounds!"

Helen's dresses in the show weigh up to 40 pounds!

The star has given sneak peeks of billowing ballgowns on her Instagram account, and it's safe to say she could be mistaken for a Disney princess. One silk number shared by the star is in the most elegant purple shade and features short puffed sleeves.

Another one of Helen's stage-ready looks saw the brunette bombshell wearing a multi-hued blue gown which featured a long-sleeve chequered top half, in a delicate shade of baby blue, with a gigantic bow on the back. The floor-length skirt of the dress was in a beautiful more vibrant shade of blue.

The star shared a quick selfie in another outfit from the show last week

The exciting role is a dream come true for Helen, as she told What's On Stage: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

