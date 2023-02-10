Pink displays her impressively toned physique in cut-out red swimsuit The Truth About Love singer was glowing in this cover shoot

Pink has wowed fans with a confident red cut-out swimsuit look which shows off her amazingly toned physique.

The musician, appearing on the cover of Women's Health magazine, is in fantastic shape – and clearly delighted about it. See Pink's amazing fitness in action in the video below.

Dressed in a diagonally-cut bright red swimsuit from Beach Riot, the star, who is no stranger to wowing in a bikini, showed off her tanned shoulders and legs in the cover photo, along with her impressively defined as well as tanned midriff. The singer was also wearing a silver foiled Adidas jacket which reflects her sunny disposition in the photos.

The singer was photographed in other outfits for the magazine, including a further two bikini looks. Some more relaxed ensembles featured sports bras as well as hoodies and track pants, and she even wore a majestically flowing white cape in one picture.

Pink looked amazing in this cover shoot

Pink's looks were all sporty, reflecting her healthy, workout driven lifestyle which sees her capable of being able to perform aerial and acrobatic stunts – while singing – during her live performances.

In her interview with Women's Health, The Truth About Love singer revealed she was glowing thanks to the fact that she has reached a point in her life where she now feels stronger than she ever has before, mentally and physically.

Pink is known for her stunt filled performances

Pink said she no longer sees limits to what she can achieve: "I don’t see the end of the road as the end of the road," she said. "I just see it as a place to start building."

She continued: "I ferociously attack life. I feel like when the going gets tough, that’s when you dig deeper and double down. And I'm constantly saying, 'What will I do with this one precious life?' I'm going to do too much. I'm gonna slide in sideways until the end, going, 'HOLY [expletive], DID YOU SEE THAT!?'"

The singer admitted her attitude to life has changed over the last few years: "COVID slowed down life in a 'what matters' kind of way for me," she said.

Pink with her family in 2022

"Now all I want is to put things in the world that are meaningful and see my kids grow up," the A-lister, who is mother to two children, Willow, 11, and Jameson, six, with her partner of 17 years Carey Hart explained.

The 43-year-old was photographed by Andrew Macpherson for the magazine as part of her promotions for her new album Trustfall and her corresponding album tour.

