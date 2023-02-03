Pink's husband Carey Hart shocks fans with workout photos despite serious health issues The former racer won't let an infection keep him down

Pink's husband Carey Hart has shocked fans by posting images of himself working out despite an ongoing battle he is fighting against an infection.

The 47-year-old former motorcycle and off-road racer had a catheter fitted in his chest in December in order to fight an ongoing illness, but is refusing to let that stop him from exercising.

In a post on his Instagram on Thursday, Carey, who jokingly referred to himself as a "chest tube baby", explained: "My old & infected self is still getting after it. 1/2 way through my antibiotic treatment… No excuses people, you got this. Get after it, give it 100%."

Carey's post showed him working out despite the catheter

Back in December 2022, the racer shared more details about his ongoing problem: "Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out."

Carey is not the only member of Pink's family talking about their health on social media. Pink herself has recently been advocating for her fans to take care of themselves following a health scare of her own.

In January 2022, she partnered with Pfizer to advocate that everyone 'Know Plan Go' regarding the continued threat of COVID.

"KNOW your risk for severe COVID-19. PLAN what to do if COVID-19 strikes. GO ask your healthcare provider about authorized oral treatment options if you are at high risk and test positive," she shared on Instagram, while explaining she'd been unaware that her asthma made her more at risk from the disease when she'd got ill before.

Pink got very ill with COVID in 2020

Speaking about when she and Carey had caught COVID in 2020, the singer told Heart Radio's Mark Wright: "We had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will…You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us."

Thankfully the couple made a full recovery, and it seems that this will be the case again for Pink's husband as he continues to fight his infection.

Carey and Pink have been married for 17 years and share two children, 11-year-old daughter Willow and six-year-old son Jameson.

