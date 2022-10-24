Pink 'breaks the internet' with incredible new bikini photo She shouted out her personal trainer

Pink has one of the strongest, most sculpted bodies in the music industry, and on Sunday she took to Instagram to show just how toned she is.

The 43-year-old lay poolside in the picture, in a tiny black bikini, showing her washboard abs and ultra-strong legs. Currently in Mexico, Pink captioned the snap: "Mexico makes me thirsty. #thirsttrap #stronglikeabull."

She also tagged her personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins, delighting the fitness professional in the process. Jeanette commented: "I just noticed you tagged me! You're so awesome! That was so kind! So grateful to work with you for so many years! Thanks so much for giving our workouts a shout-out!"

Jeanette also reposted Pink's snap, writing: "This hottie out here breaking the internet!"

Pink didn’t share the routines she does with Jeanette, but the trainer focuses on intense strength and cardio workouts, so it's no surprise Pink looks so toned, especially after they've been working out together for so long.

Pink wowed in her bikini snap

The singer's fans were quick to heap praise on her bikini photo, writing: "Quads for days," and: "Those legs though! I hope I'm as fit as you when I'm your age!"

Pink's celebrity fans were equally wowed, with singer and actress Juliette Lewis writing: "Ugh. That wait, those legs," in appreciation, and Mandy Moore commenting five flame emojis.

Pink with her trainer Jeanette Jenkins

Australian comedian Rove McManus chimed in too, writing: "I'm off to the gym," with a fan agreeing: "Kinda makes you feel like that doesn't she?"

