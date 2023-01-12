Pink opens up about her health as she advocates to fans The Cover Me in Sunshine singer has always been candid

Pink opened up to fans on her social media with her latest post about her struggles with her health and she's using it to spread awareness.

The singer partnered with Pfizer and shared a video clip that talked about the need for getting vaccinated while also being aware of its implications.

Pink hospitalized with stroke-like symptoms: 'It was terrifying'

She candidly wrote: " I've had asthma my entire life. Did you know that puts me at high risk for severe #COVID19?

" Unfortunately, I was unaware of this the first time I got COVID-19 so it's super important to me that everyone knows what risk factors may put them at high risk too.

"This is why I want to help people Know Plan Go when it comes to COVID-19. This means… KNOW your risk for severe COVID-19. PLAN what to do if COVID-19 strikes. GO ask your healthcare provider about authorized oral treatment options if you are at high risk and test positive."

She continued urging her followers to be aware of the facts, and many sent a wave of love and praise her way in the comments section.

Pink opened up about the impact of getting COVID on her health

"Thanks for raising awareness," one commented, while another said: "This nurse says thank you!" and a few shared heart emojis.

The So What singer and her son Jameson tested positive for COVID back in 2020, and mentioned in 2021 that the symptoms were so intense she thought she would die.

"This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will…You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us," she told Mark Wright on Heart Radio.

She even confessed that she'd called her best friend in order to cover her bases as they would leave behind husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow.

The singer and her son contracted the virus back in April of 2020

"I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her,'" she said. "It was really, really scary and really bad."

