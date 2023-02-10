Rihanna glows in croc-effect skirt and gothic bustier The Umbrella singer charmed in the croc-effect piece

You may want to check in with your Rihanna fan friends ahead of the Super Bowl. The superstar is the half-time performer for the biggest night in US sports this weekend, and her live comeback is set to be unforgettable.

To promote her performance, the star made an exciting appearance as she attended the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday.

For the eagerly-awaited occasion, Rihanna once again asserted her authority in the wardrobe department, wearing a flitty croc-effect skirt featuring gaping side-slits and a greyscale effect. She paired the whimsical piece with a black bustier and layered up in a matte black jacket showcasing a thick lining of silver fur.

All eyes fell on the singer's melodramatic shoe choice – a pair of coordinating croc-effect heels with straps that coiled up her calves.

Rihanna hit the stage in a flitty midi skirt printed with a croc-effect design

She wore her raven hair slicked back into a cascading braid with two straightened wisps shaping her famous features. A glamorous makeup look was the palette of choice and consisted of a buttery skin tone, a bold red lip, and a peachy eyeshadow blend.

A striking pair of heels with strappy detailing coiled up her calves

Rihanna will perform during the break when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which will mark her live return since bowing out of the limelight in 2016. The chart-topper has not toured or released an album since 2016's Anti, instead channeling her energy into her fashion brand and welcoming her firstborn into the world.

This weekend marks the singer's live comeback performance

During her latest appearance, Rihanna dropped a big hint about her new music ahead of her Super Bowl performance. The superstar sat down for an interview with Apple Music ahead of her Halftime Show gig when she admitted that she's feeling "open" musically and that she's been exploring a "new and weird" sound that might not ever make sense to her fans.

Riri said that her Halftime Show performance has gone through 39 setlists in order to make it perfect. Just to reiterate - the singer will perform the gig on Sunday 12 February and we can't wait.

