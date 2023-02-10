The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna hints new music will divide fans as she gears up for Super Bowl HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Rihanna being very candid about her new music as she gears up for her Super Bowl Half-Time Show gig this weekend.

Not only that, Taylor Swift has a surprise for her Swifties and tributes have been pouring in for the late great Burt Bacharach. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Rihanna has dropped a big hint about her new music ahead of her Super Bowl performance which is just around the corner. The superstar sat down for an interview with Apple Music ahead of her Half Time Show gig when she admitted that she's feeling 'open' musically and that she's been exploring a 'new and weird' sound that might not ever make sense to her fans. The Umbrella singer's huge fanbase has been patiently awaiting new music from Rihanna ever since her latest album Anti was released in 2016. Meanwhile, Riri said that her Half-Time show performance has gone through 39 setlists in order to make it perfect. The singer will perform the gig on Sunday 12 February and we can't wait.

MORE: Rihanna at the Super Bowl: Savage X and Fenty merch you gotta have!

MORE: Super Bowl 2023 commercials you need to look out for

Swifties are in for a big treat because Taylor Swift has dropped a brand new remix. The singer has shared a new version of her song Lavender Haze which features on her new album, Midnights. The new remix comes just a fortnight after Taylor shared the music video for the song in which she stars alongside model and trans activist Laith Ashley. Taylor said the video helped her conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, and described it like a sultry 70s fever dream.

Tributes have been pouring in for the legendary singer Burt Bacharach following his death aged 94. The six-time Grammy winner died from natural causes at his home in California, he was known for writing huge hits over his long-spanning career including What the World Needs Now, Close To You and Say A Little Prayer. Dionne Warwick told the LA times it was like losing a family member, while Sir Tom Jones, Elvis Costello and Liam Gallagher also paid homage to Burt, sharing their admiration for the musician on social media.

Chris Moyles has apologised to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl after the DJ unofficially announced their new album. Appearing on his usual breakfast show slot on Radio X this week, Chris revealed how he was excited for the rock band's new album to release in March, before soon realising he'd found himself in hot water. Taking to his Radio X show again, Chris told his co-stars how he'd caused a bit of a kerfuffle, before admitting he didn't know what to do. After listening back to his slip of the tongue in question, Chris apologised directly to Dave himself.

And Lizzo has teased fans about what to expect from her upcoming performance at the Brit awards this weekend. The singer, who won big at the 65th grammy awards with her song About Damn Time, told the Graham Norton Show that viewers can expect a Lizzo sampler platter of hits when she takes to the stage. Lizzo is just one of the performers at this year's awards show which takes place on Saturday 11 February at London's O2 Arena, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles are also scheduled to perform.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.