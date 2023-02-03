Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in leather trousers and heels for night out The Eternals star was married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp…

Louise Redknapp knows how to put together a flawless outfit and on Thursday night, it was no different when she stepped out in "double leather" for an evening out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Eternals bandmember, 48, was a vision as she strutted her stuff in the mirror to showcase her ultra-stylish Agolde ensemble. The sultry look was comprised of skin-tight leather trousers, a matching leather shirt and classic black pointed-toe heels.

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Double leather kinda night," alongside a black love heart emoji.

Louise looked incredible

The figure-hugging trousers had the most fabulous slits and leather ties on either side which accentuated the popstar's elegant choice of shoe. As for her hair, Louise opted to wear her mid-length tresses down and straight.

Louise subtly accessorised her evening look with chic gold jewellery including an understated band on her right hand and a matching gold bracelet on her left wrist. Louise opted for perfectly polished french manicured nails to complete her ensemble.

The stylish update came just after the star delighted fans as she performed on BBC Radio 2's month-long Piano Room.

The star dazzled listers with her dulcet tones, performing three covers in total, the first to Eternals classic Just A Step From Heaven, the second; her new single Super Magic, and the third; Can't Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake.

The star delighted fans with her performance

Of course, no performance is complete without an ultra-chic outfit and the self-confessed fashionista definitely didn't disappoint. Again, Louise opted for an all black ensemble but this time donned slick low-rise flared trousers and a cropped blouse that revealed her seriously toned abs.

She added a chunky gold bracelet, a buckled belt, delicate necklaces and gold hoops as well as giving height to her petite frame with stylish pointed heels.

From now until 24 February, Radio 2's Piano Room 2023 welcomes a stellar line-up of world-famous artists performing exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the BBC's Maida Vale studio.

