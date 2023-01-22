Louise Redknapp shows off her unreal abs in stylish sports bra and leggings The West End star got her sweat on in a Pilates class

Louise Redknapp gave fans an insight into her active weekend routine on Saturday, taking to Instagram to share a sweaty post-workout clip - and we can't get over her abs.

The former Eternal singer strutted towards the mirror of a luxe Pilates studio, rocking form-fitting workout leggings and a matching black sports bra that complemented her athletic silhouette. Louise layered with a relaxed denim shirt and slipped into a pair of chunky leather boots to complete her effortless athleisure look.

"Pilates done" the star captioned her Instagram Story. Her honey-blonde hair was styled in a sleek straightened look and she rocked a glowy makeup combo to highlight her natural features.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp then hit the shops for a spot of retail therapy, adding a simple black hoodie, an oversized wool coat and a grey marl baseball cap to complete her off-duty ensemble.

Louise previously lifted the lid on her workout routine, telling HELLO! she takes a super relaxed approach to exercise, with balance at the core of her healthy lifestyle.

"If someone said to me, 'do you want to meet for a drink and a bit of dinner on Tuesday night or go to the gym?' I mean, I'm always going to meet my mate for dinner. The gym is not at the front of my priorities," the star confessed before adding: "I'm not a big gym bunny."

Louise headed for a spot of retail therapy

"I love Pilates on the tower or the reformer just because it's quick and feels like a proper workout. One of my best friends is a Pilates instructor. I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do," she said.

The popstar is a fan of reformer Pilates

2023 is set to be an exciting year for the mother-of-two, who was just announced to take on the role of Teen Angel in Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE.

The pop sensation is set to perform in the West End from 2 June until 29 July.

