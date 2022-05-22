Christie Brinkley is the epitome of glamour in gorgeous sequin bodysuit The model spent a night out with her family

Christie Brinkley is one of the most glamorous ladies on Instagram, and she proved that once again when she headed out with her family to a high-end event.

The model headed out to a 1920s-themed party at the River Café, and she looked like a stunning flapper as she rocked a sequin bodysuit that glistened underneath the city lights. Keeping on top of her accessories, she added a beautiful ring and a black beret that suited the ensemble perfectly. Christie wasn't the only glamorous part of her entourage, with her daughter, Sailor, looking beautiful in a form-flattering gown.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley wows in green mini-dress for Great Gatsby themed party

In a group shot, some of Christie's friends also pulled off the theme brilliantly, with many wearing extravagant headpieces, while one styled out a feather boa and oversized cigar.

The star's close friend, Katie Couric, was also in attendance and she looked show-stopping in a slinky red dress that tied around her neck.

In the caption, Christie wrote: "It felt like all of NYC was celebrating LOVE last night. Here are just a few of the fun pix!

"Thank you @cinemasociety and @danielbenedict for including my family and me in this glamourous night at @therivercafe with the city lights coming and going in the fog and all the stars were inside toasting to enduring true love!!"

Christie understood the assignment with her outfit

Fans were obsessed with the photos, as one said: "Give em the old Razzle Dazzle!" and a second added: "Oh so epic! So happy to see parties occurring again!"

A third shared: "Looks like a lovely evening! Your outfit was perfect with the NYC skyline!" while a fourth enthused: "I wanna be sitting at that table… look at that energy, off the charts fun!"

And a fifth observed: "Sequins.. stars..and a salty atmosphere. Everyone looks like they're movie stars Christie. What a ripper of a night."

The star partied with family and friends

The 68-year-old model always thrills her fans with her outfits, and she was the best ones for every occasion, even when she's taking on a large DIY project.

Last month, she uploaded a series of images showing off the fruits of her labor after she had added a whole load of driftwood to one of the daybeds in her dreamy outdoor area.

Christie was wearing sliders, a sarong, and a bandeau top as she posed proudly on a ladder next to her project.

She captioned the stunning photo: "A work in progress… swipe…it's far from finished but I have to post this little video of my little driftwood hut’s first fan! (sound up) I'll show you more pictures when I finish! It's going to be a great spot to chill!"

